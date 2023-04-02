Chanchal girl invited to attend national camp of cricketers in AP

Malda: It is a dream come true for Rasmani Das of Chanchal, an Under-19 cricketer from Bengal, to be called for the national camp for cricketers in Viziangaram of Andhra Pradesh by National Cricket Academy (NCA).



A letter from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) reached her, inviting her to join the national camp.

Her achievement is unparalleled in Malda as she is the first cricketer of the district to be called by NCA.

Her family, coach and District Sports Association (DSA) officials are overjoyed with the news. Her good performance in the Bengal team in the same category earned her a place in the national camp.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, president of Malda DSA, said: “Rasmani’s call to NCA camp is great news for all of us here. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes are with her. We all are looking forward to her selection in the national team.”

17-year-old Rasmani had to fight financial problems as her father Rabindranath Das is a lottery vendor and her mother Shampa Das a housewife.

With the meager income of the family it was hard to cope up with the expenses of playing professional cricket.

Rajesh Das had started imparting training to her in his camp, Chanchal Cricket Academy, from almost six years ago. During COVID-19 period, Das continued her training in her house and laid stress on building up her strength and stamina.

In 2021, she was selected in U-19 Bengal team. In the second match while representing her state she took three wickets as a medium pacer. Now she is knocking at the doors of the national team.

Rasmani, who is in Kolkata over the telephone, stated: “I owe my success to my parents and coach, Rajesh Sir. It was a very tough journey, especially financially. My father somehow managed to meet the expenses. My only aim is to cement a place in the national team.”