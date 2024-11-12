Chancellor will appoint Vice Chancellors on CM’s recommendation, says top court

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday reportedly upheld its previous order stating that the Chancellor of West Bengal will appoint regular Vice Chancellors (V-Cs) to state-aided universities based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister (CM).

For the appointment of regular V-Cs in all state-aided universities, the SC had constituted a Search-cum-Selection Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit. The court ordered on July 8 that the Committee would recommend a panel of names for the appointment of V-Cs to the Chief Minister.

The CM is empowered to recommend the shortlisted names in order of preference to the Chancellor who will then appoint V-Cs from among the names listed. If any disputes arise, the Supreme Court will intervene.

It was learned that the Chancellor wanted the recommended names to be presented directly to the Raj Bhavan from the committee.

However, the bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjwal Bhuiya upheld the previous order on Monday.

During the hearing, the Search-cum-Selection Committee, headed by Lalit, submitted that names for regular V-Cs have been selected for 34 universities in the state.

However, due to the non-availability of qualified candidates for the post of regular V-C at two universities, the advertisement will be published again.

The case will be heard again in the Supreme Court on December 9. Until then, the recruitment process will continue as directed by the SC.