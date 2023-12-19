‘Chancellor has no authority to interpret statute’

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum on Monday claimed that the order by the Governors’ Secretariat stating that the West Bengal State Universities (Terms and Conditions of Service of the vice-chancellors and the Manner and Procedure of Official Communication) Rules, 2019 appears to be “repugnant” to the Constituting Act of the universities with regards to V-C conducting a meeting of the syndicate or any other authority, is a “deliberate disrespect of the State Legislative Assembly.”



In a letter to all officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) of state universities, it was mentioned that the V-Cs can convene meetings of the syndicate or senate or faculty council for post-graduate studies and of any other authority or body in terms of provision contained in the constituting Act of the Universities.

“The Governor by virtue of his office, be the chancellor of the university and be the head of the university and the vice-chancellors be appointed by the chancellor. Hence, the vice-chancellors, being the principal executive and academic officers of the university, communicate with the chancellor in respect of the meetings of the University in terms of provisions contained in the Constituting Act of the university. In case of court meeting, Hon’ble Chancellor may offer his consent for presiding over the meeting or to authorise vice-chancellors,” it was stated.

The letter was undersigned by the Senior Special Secretary of the Governor’s Secretariat and the letterhead used was of “Governor’s Secretariat, West Bengal.”

The Forum, represented by Professor Omprakash Mishra, Professor Debnarayan Bandopadhyay, Professor Ranjan Chakrabarti, Professor Swagata Sen and Deb Kumar Mukherjee, questioned the use of the Governor’s Secretariat letterhead.

“Why this has not been made clear whether the order emanates from the Governor or from the Chancellor?” they questioned. They further claimed that the Acts passed by an elected State Legislative Assembly and subsequently approved by the Governor cannot be declared as “repugnant.”