Chancellor directs ex-Jadavpur Univ V-C to repay convocation expenses

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, has directed Bhaskar Gupta, the recently removed interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University (JU), to reimburse university funds spent on the annual convocation held on December 24, 2024.

Gupta dismissed the directive, calling it ‘childishness’ and without legal or ethical basis. He stated: “I do not see any need to take this matter seriously. I have informed the Higher Education department and consider my role in this issue to be over.”

Gupta was authorised as V-C on April 20, 2024 and assumed office on April 22. However, his authorisation was revoked by the Chancellor on March 27, days before his tenure as a professor in the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering department was set to end on March 31.

Following the revocation, the Governor’s Secretariat issued an order on March 29, declaring the convocation ‘illegal’ under the Jadavpur University Act 1981. The order alleged Gupta had organised the event without prior approval from the Chancellor. It also cited a letter dated December 18, in which Gupta stated that “logistic arrangements with a huge financial involvement” had been completed without the Chancellor’s approval. Additionally, in a letter dated December 20, Gupta reportedly acknowledged procedural irregularities committed by him. The order further stated that degrees and certificates issued during the convocation were “null and void,” potentially affecting students’ futures. Gupta has been instructed to determine the total expenditure from the university office, deposit the amount in the bank, and report compliance immediately. Failure to do so could lead to further action to recover the funds. Gupta questioned the Chancellor’s repeated objections to the university’s convocation. “In 2023, he did not allow the convocation. Now, the same thing has happened again. I do not understand why he has so many objections to Jadavpur’s convocation.” Partha Pratim Ray, general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association, defended the convocation, stating: “The convocation was conducted in accordance with university laws. The expenditure came from the approved Budget, which was passed by the Finance Committee and the Executive Council. There was no illegal activity.”

Selim Box Mondal and Suman Bandyopadhyay, vice-presidents of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), criticised the Chancellor’s move, arguing that financial approvals were in place. They also stated the Governor should communicate with universities through the Higher Education department rather than issuing direct orders.