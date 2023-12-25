Chancellor convenes emergency meeting of officiating V-Cs

Kolkata: Chancellor C V Ananda Bose convened an emergency meeting of all officiating vice-chancellors (V-C) and an emergency task force is being sent to the UGC for further discussions, a Raj Bhavan source stated.



The updates come after the Chancellor removed Buddhadeb Sau from the position of authorised V-C of Jadavpur University and the state Higher Education department allowed the present authorised V-C to continue to “exercise and perform the duties.”

The department also allowed for the convocation to be held on Sunday. Raj Bhavan sources said that the Chancellor is keen to take ‘student first’ approach in running the universities and that the government has no role in the appointment or reappointment of V-Cs, referring to the Higher Education department letter to Sau.

“We would not have entered this discussion. The V-C wanted to know from us if they could conduct the convocation, so we thought of the students and went by the order of the Supreme Court,” Basu said, while adding that Sau’s only fault was that he had approached the Higher Education department.

Basu further warned the other officiating vice-chancellors of a possible shock in the future, in reference to the Chancellor’s removal of Sau. He urged them to resign.