‘Chancellor attempting to run parallel admin in state universities’

Kolkata: After Governor C V Ananda Bose sought the removal of state Education minister Bratya Basu, the Educationists’ Forum accused Bose of attempting to run a parallel administration in the university system of the state.



“Since the pretension and deliberate misrepresentation of the Chancellor has been fully exposed by the Higher Education department of the government through the Order based on 2017 Act and 2019 Regulations, the Chancellor has now targeted the Hon’ble Minister in Charge of Higher Education and most ridiculously sought his removal. It seems that the Chancellor and Governor has forgotten that our country has a Parliamentary system of government where popularly elected representatives form the government and that he has no role in this regard,” the Forum stated.

On Thursday, Governor C V Ananda Bose accused Bratya Basu has “deliberately” violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently and asked the state government to remove him from the Cabinet, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The university is located in the Malda district. Education minister Bratya Basu termed Bose’s direction to remove him from the Cabinet

post laughable.

Attacking the detailed report card of the Governor, the Forum stated that it does not mention that Calcutta High Court has not recognised the authorised persons as vice-chancellors or as interim vice-chancellors. They further claimed that the report card also does not refer to the repeated orders of the Apex Court which restricts the Chancellor from any

further appointments.