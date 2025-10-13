‘Chamunda’ dance & ‘Mahishbathan’ masks revive ancient Kali Puja traditions

BALURGHAT: With the approach of Kali Puja, South Dinajpur district has once again come alive with the rhythmic beats and vibrant colours of the traditional Chamunda Dance—a unique folk expression associated with one of the region’s oldest Kali Puja celebrations. The highlight of this ancient performance lies in the wooden masks depicting Goddess Kali, crafted meticulously in Mahishbathan village of Kushmandi block.

Now widely known as the “Village of Masks”, Mahishbathan has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag through the initiative of the Bengal government, bringing this local craft into international recognition. The lanes of the village are presently echoing with the rhythmic tapping of chisels and hammers as skilled artisans carve out divine faces from gamari wood. Generations of artists have preserved this craft as both their livelihood and their cultural identity.

“Earlier, our work was confined to a limited area,” said mask artist Madhab Sarkar. “But after receiving the GI tag, the demand has increased tremendously—not only across India but also abroad.”

At present, around 400 to 500 artisans are directly engaged in this traditional mask-making industry. With Kali Puja around the corner, orders for Goddess Kali masks have surged. These intricately designed wooden masks are now being exported to various parts of the world, including Paris and London. Prices start from a few thousand rupees, while special designs with elaborate detailing can fetch between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

Another artisan, Sukumar Baishya, shared: “In the upcoming Milan Mela in Kolkata, the state government will showcase and sell these masks on a large scale. With international buyers attending, we expect the demand to rise even further.”

As the festive season draws near, every corner of Mahishbathan resonates with the melody of tradition. Through their craftsmanship, the artisans of Kushmandi are not only reviving an age-old art form but also taking the divine essence of Goddess Kali from rural Bengal to the global stage.