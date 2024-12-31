Champasari: SMC launches massive evacuation drive

Siliguri: Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried out a massive evacuation drive in Champasari early on Monday morning at around 5 am. Around 120 illegally constructed stalls along Nivedita Road near Champasari More were razed during the operation.

For years, the stalls had encroached on both sides of the road, obstructing the drainage systems and causing severe traffic congestion. Before Durga Puja, SMC attempted to conduct the drives but these efforts were stalled due to protests from shopkeepers and opposition from Ward councillor Dilip Barman.

Later, about three days ago, SMC again issued notices to the stall owners and conducted the drive early in the morning to avoid public unrest and to ensure the work could be completed efficiently. According to officials, the primary aim of the drive was to clear the encroachments and widen the road for smoother traffic movement.

The demolition is also expected to enhance the drainage infrastructure, which has suffered due to illegal constructions.

The affected shopkeepers expressed their dissatisfaction.

“Our livelihoods have been destroyed. We had no time to prepare for this. How will we survive now?” said Ramananda Das, one of the traders whose shop was demolished.

The SMC has defended its actions, stating that ample notice was provided and that the encroachments had been a longstanding problem impacting the city’s development.

“We have already stated that no encroachment will be allowed. We had sent legal notices to the shopkeepers,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of SMC.