Champahati: 4 critically hurt in firecracker factory blast

KOLKATA: Four workers were critically injured after an explosion ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit in Champahati on Saturday afternoon, police said. The blast occurred around 1 pm at a unit in the Haral area while firecrackers were being prepared, causing a partial collapse of the structure and blowing apart asbestos roofing sheets. Nearby houses also sustained damage.

All four injured suffered severe burns, with one worker sustaining nearly 90 per cent burns and remaining in critical condition. The injured have been identified as Gour Gangopadhyay, Kishan Mondal, and Rahul Mondal, while the identity of the fourth worker is yet to be confirmed. Residents reported hearing two to three loud explosions in quick succession, causing panic. Fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, and police cordoned off the area. Preliminary investigations suggest that improper handling of explosive materials during preparation for a wedding function may have caused the explosion. Authorities are also verifying whether the unit had a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers, and samples have been collected for forensic examination. Champahati, known for firecracker production, has witnessed similar incidents in the past, including a December 2024 blast that injured three people.