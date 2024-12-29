Champahati: 3 injured in blast

Kolkata: Three people were injured in an explosion that occurred inside a residence in Champahati, which falls under the Baruipur Police Station area of South 24-Parganas.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon while a housewife was cooking in her home located in the Sardarpara area of Haral village.

The three injured persons identified as Pintu Mondal, Subhankari Sardar and Bhakti Sardar have sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. Subhankari’s injury is slated to be serious.

“The homeowner holds a license to sell green crackers. We have found that some unsold crackers were stored inside the house. Cooking was underway when the incident occurred. We are actively investigating this case to determine the exact factors that ignited the fire and caused the explosion in the house,” a senior police official of Baruipur police district said.

Locals claimed to have heard a deafening noise from the residence of Pintu Sardar.

Upon reaching the site, they found the area on fire and part of the house’s wall blown away.

The three injured persons were rescued from the house by the locals and then with the assistance of police they were rushed to MR Bangur Hospital.

The locals believe that a cylinder explosion led to the fire and situations aggravated due to storage of fire crackers inside the house.