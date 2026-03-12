Challengers Cup for visually impaired cricketers to start in Siliguri

Siliguri: The sixth edition of the All Bengal Vision I-Challengers Cup, a T-20 cricket tournament for visually impaired players, will be held from March 13 to March 15, at the Suryanagar Municipal Playground in Ward No. 23 of Siliguri.

The tournament is being organised by Uttarer Dishari, a social service organisation, in association with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Bengal (CABB). A total of six teams comprising visually impaired cricketers from different districts of West Bengal will participate in the three-day tournament.

The closing ceremony on March 15 will be attended by several prominent personalities. Among those expected to be present are Goutam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Buse Gowda, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Chinmoy Mondal, Senior Vice-President of the Cricket Association for the Blind of Bengal (CABB).

The tournament was announced during a press conference on Tuesday at the office of Uttarer Dishari. The dignitaries present during the press conference included Chinmoy Mondal, Senior Vice-President of CABB, Dr Mousree Basistha, Assistant Professor at South Calcutta Law College, Debayan Nandi, Joint Convenor of Uttarer Dishari, Sujit Chatterjee, Working President of Uttarer Dishari, Dr Anupam Mukherjee, Senior Executive Member of the organisation and Anup Dutta, Secretary of Uttarer Dishari. Organisers said the tournament aims to promote inclusive sports and provide a competitive platform for visually impaired cricketers across the state. They also expressed hope that such initiatives will encourage greater awareness and support for differently-abled athletes.