Chalk over lathis: Police stn becomes classroom for underprivileged kids

Kolkata: At the Howrah Mahila Thana (Women’s Police Station), every afternoon presents an unusual sight. Officers are seen not with guns or lathis in their hands, but with chalk and dusters, reciting multiplication tables as dozens of children sit cross-legged on the verandah of the police station. The same space that echoes with official orders all day comes alive in the evening with laughter and the sing-song rhythm of lessons. The initiative, aptly named “Barandaye Roddur”—meaning “sunshine on the verandah”—brings light and learning to the lives of 54 underprivileged children from nearby areas.

Started on March 11, 2024, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Tripathi, this heartwarming project is run by the women officers of Howrah City Police. What began as a small effort to help a few children from slum areas near the police station has grown into a structured educational programme that now provides not just lessons but also food, stationery, and other essential items. Every afternoon, after finishing their official duties, the officers transform into teachers—helping children learn alphabets, numbers, poems and moral lessons.

Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi has emphasised that initiatives like Barandaye Roddur represent the human side of policing. Inspector of Police Kakali Ghosh Kundu, one of the key organisers of this initiative, stated: “We want to ensure every child gets their right to education.”

The project has also drawn support from local NGOs and volunteers, who assist with teaching materials and nutritional aid. Started with two children, who were loitering near the ghats, plans are underway to expand the model to other police stations in Howrah and possibly create a network of community learning centres run by the police.

For the 54 children under the programme, the verandah of the Howrah Mahila Thana is more than just a classroom—it is a place of hope. The officers who once represented authority to them are now mentors, friends and guides. Aged between 3-14, students are now taught here by the Police sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, constables and civic volunteers every afternoon.