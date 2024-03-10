‘Chakulia Rural Health Centre to be upgraded’

Raiganj: State health officials have decided to upgrade Chakulia Rural Health Centre in North Dinajpur district with the introduction of a caesarian unit and increase in the number of beds. In addition, there is a plan to appoint some specialist doctors.



Chakulia Primary Health Centre was upgraded to Chakulia Rural Health Centre in 2008. It was a 30-bedded hospital. With the demand of locals, the state government has decided to upgrade it to a 60-bedded Rural Health Centre soon. Work has also started to introduce a caesarian unit.

Puran Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur said: “The state health officials have decided to upgrade Chakulia Rural Health Centre from 30 to 60-bedded centre. The process for the upgrade

has begun.”

Mihajul Arfin Azad, MLA Chakulia said: “Majority of the patients are from economically-backward areas. Previously there was no facility for cesarean procedure at the centre. After the introduction of a caesarian unit and the services of specialist doctors, the poor patients will greatly benefit.”