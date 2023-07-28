‘Chakravyuh’ in Siliguri

Siliguri: Sulochana Mansi Jajodia, along with Youth of India Foundation, Lions International district 322F and Rangmanch are going to organise 'Chakravyuh', an event, where they are inviting actor Nitish Bharadwaj, popularly known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in TV serial — Mahabharata. For the first ever in Siliguri, Nitish will be seen on stage.

Sulochana Mansi Jajodia is a renowned philanthropist, who has been engaged with various social projects across the country, and in some neighboring countries. Sulochana has staged more than 125 successful dramas till date and now, she is bringing 'Chakravyuh' to Siliguri.

'Chakravyuh' is an enthralling theatrical production that delves into the heroic and captivating story of Abhimanyu, a legendary character from the Mahabharata.

The programme will be organised on July 30 at Dinabandhu Manch, in Siliguri.