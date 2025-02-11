Chakmadhab: Road construction begins after years of protests

BALURGHAT: The long-awaited construction of a 675-metre concrete road from Kamarpara PHE Pump Office to Kutubpur Battala has finally commenced.

This project, with a budget of Rs 31 lakh, was formally inaugurated by Consumers Affairs minister Biplab Mitra. The demand for this road had been pending since long causing significant inconvenience to locals. Residents of Chakmadhab and nearby villages have long struggled with poor road conditions, which rendered it impossible for vehicles such as ambulances and toto rickshaws to pass. Despite multiple assurances from political leaders, the road remained neglected. Frustrated by unfulfilled promises, villagers boycotted past Assembly, Panchayat and even Lok Sabha elections in protest.

In 2019, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, had promised to build the road. However, he failed to deliver on his commitment. It was Biplab Mitra who finally took the initiative, allocating funds from the Regulated Market Committee while serving as Agriculture Marketing minister.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, Biplab Mitra stated: “I had assured the residents that the road would be built, no matter what. We do not make false promises. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the long-standing demand of Chakmadhab villagers has finally been fulfilled.”

Local residents expressed their joy and gratitude. Bhairab Barman, a Chakmadhab resident, said: “Once this road is completed, our lives will improve significantly. We had boycotted elections to demand this basic necessity.

Many leaders made promises but none kept their word — until now. We are thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and minister Biplab Mitra for finally acknowledging our struggle.”

With a population of around 2,000 relying on this route for daily travel, the completion of this road is expected to bring immense relief.