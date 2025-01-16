Chairman Swapan Saha steps down

Jalpaiguri: Nearly after three months of suspension from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Swapan Saha has stepped down from the post of chairman of Malbazar Municipality. The move is being attributed to the pressure from the party leadership, which had earlier suspended him over allegations of irregularities.

Vice Chairman Utpal Bhaduri has been appointed as the new Chairman of the municipality, as per instructions from the party. The decision was finalised by Jalpaiguri District Trinamool President Mahua Gope at a meeting held on Thursday at the Trinamool Congress Dooars district office in Lataguri. The meeting was attended by key party leaders. Senior councillor Narayan Das was named the Leader of Malbazar Municipality. Saha had been under investigation by the state Urban Development department since September 2024 for alleged administrative irregularities during his tenure. After the investigation report was submitted, the party suspended him on instructions from the party leadership. However, Saha continued to hold the chairman’s post, causing administrative disruptions at Malbazar Municipality.

Speaking about the developments, Mahua Gope stated: “Swapan Saha has now resigned from his post, but if he hadn’t, we were prepared to bring a no-confidence motion against him. The party has decided to appoint Utpal Bhaduri as the new chairman, with Narayan Das as the Leader of Mal Municipality.” Following the announcement, Saha informed the media of his resignation, stating: “I became the chairman as per the party’s directives, and I have now resigned following their instructions. My resignation letter has been sent to the Chief Minister and the District Magistrate.” New chairman Bhaduri expressed his commitment to his new role, saying: “My responsibility toward the citizens of Malbazar Municipality has increased. Providing efficient and effective services will be my primary goal.”