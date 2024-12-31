Chairman of Dinhata Municipality resigns in aftermath of a scam

Cooch Behar: Corruption involving crores of rupees has surfaced in a building plan forgery scam in the Dinhata Municipality area. Chairman Gouri Shankar Maheshwari resigned from his post on Monday after the corruption came to light.

He submitted his resignation letter following a board meeting held at the municipality. Regarding his resignation, Maheshwari stated: “Since the fake house construction plans were approved during my tenure, I have decided to step down to facilitate a fair investigation. Many might perceive my position as a hindrance, so I am voluntarily stepping down.”

When asked if his resignation was influenced by party pressure, he clarified: “This is entirely my personal decision.” His resignation has caused a stir within the municipality.

The Dinhata Police summoned Maheshwari for questioning on Monday evening. While his resignation raises several questions, Maheshwari affirmed his commitment to cooperating fully with the investigation.

In response to the development, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha visited the municipality and held discussions with the chairman and councillors.

Commenting on the resignation, Guha said: “Although the chairman’s decision is personal, it sets an example. He has taken this step to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.” Addressing speculation about the party’s stance, the minister added: “The party will neither unjustly accuse anyone nor shield anyone. The municipality will continue functioning as per established rules for urban development.”

The scandal has caused significant uproar in the Dinhata Municipality. Allegations have emerged against Uttam Chakraborty, a peon in the Public Works Department, who is accused of issuing fake building plans to citizens over an extended period. The municipality has filed complaints with the Dinhata Police Station, supported by documents from six affected citizens. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The scam’s revelation has led to divisions among councillors regarding the chairman’s resignation. Meanwhile, Dinhata Municipality remains in turmoil as authorities probe deeper into the fraudulent activities.