Chaa Sundari scheme: Cabinet green-flags giving land pattas & Rs 1.20L

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved handing over of land pattas to the families of tea garden workers and Rs 1.20 lakh so that they can build their houses as per their choice under the Chaa Sundari scheme that was launched three years back.

The state government has been building houses for the tea garden workers under

the scheme.

“The houses that the state government has already constructed under Chaa Sundari will remain and the ongoing construction of such units under the scheme will also continue. However, from now on the state will offer land pattas to the tea garden workers and Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided so that the concerned worker can make residence, according to his/ her choice under the scheme, “Minister in charge of state Water Resources Investigation and Development department Manas Bhunia told reporters after the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

The state Housing Department has been acting as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme with the state Labour Department preparing the list of beneficiaries.

Addressing a rally in Alipurduar early this month, from where the Chief Minister had distributed land pattas to 6,000 families of tea garden workers, Banerjee had said: “We already built houses under the Chaa Sundari scheme for tea garden workers. But I was thinking that it is better to give families Rs 1.20 lakh to build a house. So, we will give this money along with the land pattas to the families (of tea garden workers) in north Bengal.”

During her weeklong visit to the region, she gave land pattas to 26,000 families of tea

garden workers.

The Chaa Sundari scheme, launched in September 2020, is meant to ensure housing facilities for those permanent tea garden workers who do not have their own pucca house.

The state government has already finished construction of 1171 single-storied dwelling units at six tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts under the scheme and a few months back had awarded a work order for construction of another 2851 units at 11 tea gardens that includes four in Jalpaiguri and seven in Alipurduar.