Chaa Sundari scheme bags SKOCH Award

Kolkata: The ‘Chaa Sundari’ Housing scheme of the Bengal government has been selected for the prestigious SKOCH Award. The national award will be handed over on February 10 at Annexe Hall, Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi.



“The credit for the prestigious award would go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whose brainchild is the Chaa Sundari scheme. No state government in any part of the country has taken up a project that ensures housing facilities for tea garden workers,” state Housing minister Aroop Biswas said.

Deepak Dalal, Managing Director, Skoch Group, has written a letter to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, principal secretary of the Housing department congratulating him and his team for the award. He has invited Sinha to come and receive the award and has also asked him to bring one more team member with him, if he so desires.

The state Cabinet recently approved handing over of land pattas to the families of tea garden workers and Rs 1.20 lakh so that they can build their house as per their choice under the Chaa Sundari scheme.

“The houses that the state government has already constructed under Chaa Sundari will remain and the ongoing construction of such units under the scheme will also continue.

However from now on, the state will offer land pattas to the tea garden workers and Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided so that the concerned worker can make residence, according to his/ her choice under the scheme,” a senior official of the Labour department said.