‘Cha Sundari’ project faces river erosion threat

Alipurduar: Around 400 houses from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Cha Sundari’ housing project face imminent danger at the Mujnai Tea Plantation in Madarihat Block of Alipurduar due to the erosion of the Shukha River. The river is now perilously close — just three metres away — from a reservoir intended to supply drinking water to workers. Despite the construction not being fully complete, tea workers have yet to move in.

Over the past 15 days, Alipurduar district has experienced heavy rainfall daily. The Meteorological department forecasts no immediate improvement in weather conditions over the next seven days. Consequently, there’s a growing concern that the Cha Sundari housing project at Mujnai Tea Garden could face serious jeopardy from river erosion. Despite efforts by the district administration to mitigate risks with sandbag barriers, the Shukha River continues to encroach closer to the housing project daily.

The state government has allocated Rs 5.43 lakh for each residence in the project. However, if dam construction does not commence promptly, there’s a risk that these investments could be washed away. Workers at Mujnai Tea Garden share deep apprehensions about the situation, echoing concerns with the district administration.

Upon learning of the issue, the district administration swiftly mobilised. District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “The state Housing department has already allocated Rs 39 lakh for constructing dams to prevent river erosion. The district Irrigation department has taken up the construction work at the site.” Meanwhile, renovation work on the Char Torsa diversion along the Alipurduar-Falakata National Highway No 31-D has begun. This project, managed by the National Highway Authority, aims to strengthen the diversion with a large hume pipe encased in concrete and iron. Aneek Roy, Falakata BDO, affirmed: “Renovation of the diversion has started, with our engineers closely monitoring progress. We anticipate the diversion will maintain functionality unless river levels rise dangerously.”

Since 2017, Falakata has faced annual disruptions from Alipurduar during monsoon seasons, primarily due to issues with the national highway diversion on the Char Torsa River. This has significantly inconvenienced thousands of commuters, compelling them to travel between Alipurduar and Falakata via Cooch Behar.