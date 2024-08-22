Cha Sundari Extension Scheme: 10,247 tea workers receive Rs 41 cr

Alipurduar: A total of Rs 41 crore has been disbursed as the second installment under the ‘Cha Sundari Extension Scheme’ to 10,247 tea workers across 14 tea plantations in Alipurduar district. This follows the first installment of Rs 60,000 provided to 14,000 workers each. However, some beneficiaries were unable to start construction despite receiving the first payment.



According to the Alipurduar district administration, Rs 40,000 has now been credited to the bank accounts of those workers whose geo-tagging has been completed.

In the first phase of the Cha Sundari Extension Scheme, a total of Rs 84 crore was allocated for the construction of houses for 14,000 tea workers, with each beneficiary receiving

Rs 60,000. The scheme includes a third installment of Rs 20,000, which will be released upon the completion of the second phase of house construction.

District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “We have been closely monitoring the progress in each garden.

The second installment has been deposited into the accounts of those who completed the first phase of construction. The third installment will follow according to guidelines. Tea garden workers have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.”

The Cha Sundari Project, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has already seen houses built and handed over to workers in several gardens. However, due to land complexities and other challenges, the Chief Minister launched the Cha Sundari Extension Scheme to ensure more workers benefit.

In plantations where land surveys were completed, workers have been granted land pattas (leases) to build homes. Construction is currently ongoing in the Bandapani, Hantapara, Dhekalapara, Dhumchipara, Gergenda, Kadambini, Kalchini, Raimatang, Kohinoor, Lankapara, Majherdabri, Rahimpur, Tulsipara and Turturi tea gardens of

Alipurduar district.