‘Cha Baganer Shishu Sathi’ school bus service launched in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday translated a public assurance into action by launching five dedicated school buses for children from tea garden areas in Alipurduar district—just two days after the promise was made.

Addressing a massive gathering under the party’s “Abar Jitbe Bangla” programme at the Majherdabri Tea Garden division football ground on January 3, Banerjee interacted with workers and employees from 61 tea gardens across the district. During the programme, he heard grievances related to wages, healthcare, housing and education, and assured swift intervention on several issues.

One of the concerns raised came from tea garden worker Rajesh Oraon of Rahimabad Tea Garden in Kumargram, who highlighted the hardships faced by schoolchildren during winter. He said students were often forced to travel to schools in tractors used for carrying tea leaves, posing safety risks and severe discomfort. Responding immediately, Banerjee assured that the problem would be resolved through the introduction of dedicated bus services once schools reopened.

Fulfilling that commitment, five modern buses—named ‘Cha Baganer Shishu Sathi’—were launched on Monday for students from Dhekla Para, Lanka Para, Totopara, Mujnai and Central Dooars tea garden areas. The service will ensure safe and regular transportation of children to and from schools. The Alipurduar district Labour department will be responsible for the maintenance and supervision of the buses.

The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from tea workers, parents and students. Trinamool Congress Madarihat Block President Bishal Gurung said, “The service would be particularly beneficial with the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations approaching, reducing both financial burden and logistical challenges for families.”

North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha described the initiative as an example of responsive governance. “An ordinary tea worker placed his problem before Abhishek Banerjee, and within two days, the promise was turned into reality. This reflects the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, who believe in delivering real solutions, not empty assurances,” he said.