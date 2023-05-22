‘CF to be cancelled if tracking device not installed in commercial vehicles by May 31’

KOLKATA: Commercial vehicle owners who had received a conditional Certificate of Fitness (CF) for their respective vehicles by submitting a declaration to the state Transport department that they would install Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) by May 31 will have to do so within the deadline to avoid cancellation of the certificate.



Moreover, they will have to get a fresh CF if the existing one is cancelled due to the absence of the device and panic buttons.

The fresh CF will be issued only after the device and panic buttons are fitted into their vehicles. Not just that, Rs 50 fine per day will be imposed on the vehicle from June 1 after expiry of the conditional CF.

The state Transport department had earlier issued the May 31 deadline for the installment of the device.

Prior to that, the deadline had been extended twice due to the demands of the commercial vehicle owners. But this time, the department officials had suggested that the deadline should not

be extended.

The officials had suggested that those vehicles which have a pending Certificate of Fitness (CF) test after June 1, should not be given the certificate unless they install the device and panic buttons.

After careful consideration of the suggestion, the department issued a notice stating that from June 1, all commercial vehicle owners, who had not given a declaration, will have to install VLTD and panic buttons prior to their CF date. If they fail to do so, then those vehicles will be declared as ‘unfit’ and CF will not be granted.

A transport official said that no written declaration will be entertained by the department with regards to the installation of VLTD.

According to the official, 22 VLTD manufactures have been empanelled by the department and according to them they can manufacture 20,000 VLTD on an average basis.

Empanelment of more companies has also contributed in reduction of cost for the fitment.

From the initial cost of Rs 13,500, the cost has gone down significantly to Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. As per the official notification, 2.80 lakh vehicles in the state need to install VLTD.

Out of which, as per the official, at least 15,000 vehicles have been fitted with the device and panic buttons.