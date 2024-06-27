Cervical Cancer Clinic launched in MJN Med College

Cooch Behar: Cervical cancer detection and treatment services are set to commence at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. A special clinic will now be held every Tuesday on the MJN Medical College campus.

Dr. Rajeev Prasad, Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal, stated: “Cancer of the uterus is among the types of cancer that are increasing. Initially, patients will be examined by doctors from the gynecology department followed by the oncology department. There is a structured examination process in place. The incidence of cervical cancer is rising globally, and this initiative will greatly benefit women in Cooch Behar.”

Due to the lack of advanced cancer treatment infrastructure in Cooch Behar, patients have been forced to seek expensive private treatment elsewhere. However, the launch of this service at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital aims to provide accessible care to patients from Cooch Behar, Lower Assam, and Alipurduar.

Despite the introduction of cancer treatment services, challenges remain. The Oncology department currently has only one doctor, with plans to hire another soon. Concerns persist about the service’s implementation due to the current shortage of medical staff. Authorities have indicated that initially, the clinic will operate only one day a week, with plans to expand in the future.