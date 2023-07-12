Certain about defeat, BJP fear-mongering about polls: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit out at Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra after they accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of unleashing violence during the Panchayat polls.



On the Adhikari issue, he tweeted: “Since the results are not yet official, LoP @SuvenduWB is back at fear mongering. However, as early morning trends show, the writing’s on the wall for @BJP4Bengal. Adhikari is making baseless accusations against Trinamool Congress, conveniently forgetting how, at his instigation, his party workers hurled bombs outside the polling station in his home district, Purba Medinipur on Monday.”

Speaking on the invisibility of Central forces in various booths on the day of elections, Ghosh said: “Central forces were never deployed to ensure free and fair elections but to aid your dirty tricks, as witnessed by Ajoy Roy’s infiltration of the strong room in Dinhata to tamper with ballot boxes.”

He also criticised the Narendra Modi government on demonetisation. “Around 105 people passed away during demonetisation, 31 died during anti-CAA protests, 702 farmers lost their lives opposing farm bills & 989 perished due to the sudden lockdown. Were these not state-sponsored murders?” Ghosh said, adding: “PM @narendramodi campaigned for Karnataka elections and cozied up to Joe Biden while Manipur was burning. Are we not counting that as a power-hungry ambition? He will also not talk about how Ajoy Roy, a BJP leader from Dinhata, forced his way into the strong room yesterday night, with the help of Central Forces.”

He further alleged that BJP has made every attempt possible to wreak havoc on the electoral process.

Ghosh also took a dig at BJPs national spokesperson Sambit Patra, saying: “@sambitswaraj, your hypocrisy knows no bounds. You spew baseless accusations while conveniently ignoring the cesspool in your own backyard. Trinamool Congress workers account for over 70% of casualties during the 2023 Panchayat elections, yet you conveniently turn a blind eye. The list may go on, but it’s clear how cruel @BJP4India truly is! Rejected by people, this is his last attempt to plant excuses for his party’s, soon to be confirmed, humiliating defeat.”

In his Twitter handle, he further stated: “The @BJP4India seems to be struggling to find solid ground. Their aimless attacks without evidence are truly remarkable! It’s not surprising, though. Their deep-seated fear of rejection has them grasping at straws.”