CEO reviews SIR, several DEOs flag concerns over meeting Feb 28 deadline

Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), led by Manoj Kumar Agarwal, held a video conference with district electoral officers (DEOs) across West Bengal on Friday, with Saturday (February 21) being the final date for data verification under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



The meeting assumes significance after the Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that the final electoral roll must be published by February 28.

During the meeting, several DEOs expressed reservations about adhering to the February 28 deadline, stating that final disposal of all voter data could require an additional four to five days.

Meanwhile, more than four lakh voters’ documents have been marked “ineligible” by micro-observers, raising the possibility that over 10 lakh names may eventually be excluded from the final voters’ list. Sources said micro-observers appointed by the Election Commission of India have flagged documents submitted by 4,44,970 voters as ineligible. Details of these cases have been forwarded to the Commission. Additionally, 4,66,323 documents remain pending with DEOs and are awaiting verification.

Around seven lakh voters did not appear for hearings conducted as part of the SIR process. Combined with those whose documents have been declared ineligible, more than 10 lakh voters could be dropped from the final electoral rolls.

Earlier, the Commission had identified approximately 58 lakh voters as deceased, absent or missing, leading to the exclusion of their names from the draft list.

While directing publication of the final roll by February 28, the Supreme Court clarified that the list should include names already verified through the prescribed process and that completed work should not be withheld. The court also observed that, if necessary, supplementary lists may be issued later to incorporate additional verified names.

According to sources in the CEO’s office, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called the state CEO to enquire whether the final roll could be published by February 28.

It is learnt that the CEO has conveyed his intent to adhere to the deadline, while indicating that supplementary lists may be issued for unresolved cases.