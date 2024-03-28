CEO Bengal releases booklets for voters’ guidance

Kolkata: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bengal Aariz Aftab along with senior officials of his office on Thursday released two booklets associated with guidelines for voters and the same for PWD (Persons with Disabilities) and elderly voters in the state.



“This is for the first time we have released such a booklet for PWD voters in the state. There are over 5.3 lakh PWD voters across the state. We will be reaching out to their doorstep with this booklet which will be of immense help for them in casting their votes,” Aftab said.

A senior official in the CEO office said that the PWD and the elderly voters will get to know of the various facilities offered by the Commission in the polling booths for them. It will also guide them on how to cast their franchise and the alternative documents other than epic cards that can be used for casting votes.

“The Commission has made home voting arrangements in postal ballots for persons with above 40 per cent disability having requisite certificate as well as for elderly voters aged above 85 years.

Those interested in availing home voting facilities will have to apply through the Commission’s website,” the official added.

The booklet for general voters will also apprise them of the procedure for enrollment in voters list, the various apps launched by the Commission this year, how to cast vote and documents other than epic cards that can be allowed for voting among other relevant information.