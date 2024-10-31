Centuries-old tradition of shackling ‘Jai Kali’ continues

Jalpaiguri: In Jalpaiguri’s Baikunthpur Palace, tales of Maa Kali’s enigmatic wanderings along the Karla River on new moon nights have long captivated the region. Local legend holds that the deity “Jai Kali” once walked from the palace temple to Devi Chaudhurani’s Kali temple, moving restlessly between these sacred sites. To halt this nightly journey, the Baikunthapur royal family purportedly shackled the deity’s feet, a practice that continues in reverence at the Rajbari Temple today. This unique tradition underscores the palace’s revered Kali Puja, held annually on Diwali night.

The Rajbari’s Kali Puja follows strict rituals, distinct for its inclusion of non-vegetarian offerings. On Diwali, the temple presents Maa Kali with sacrificial goat meat, five varieties of fish, vegetables and various curries in keeping with royal customs. Raj Purohit Shibu Ghoshal explained: “The Kali Puja here is as ancient as the history of Baikunthapur itself. The Astha-Dhatu (eight-metal) idol of Jai Kali has been the royal family’s deity since the capital moved to Jalpaiguri.

Initially installed at the Pond Ghat temple of the Rajbari, the idol was later moved to its present site at the Baikuntha Nath Temple near the Padma pond. Legend even ties this temple to Bhavani Pathak, companion to Devi Chaudhurani, who once worshiped here.”

He continued: “The Jai Kali idol reportedly moved between temples on new moon nights, spending hours at Devi Chaudhurani’s Kali temple before returning to the Rajbari. Witnesses claimed to have seen this phenomenon, prompting the royal family to chain her feet to prevent her from leaving the temple permanently.”

Today, the ancient idol stands with Lord Shiva beneath her feet and is tethered by iron chains that extend through a hidden tunnel, a symbolic gesture intended to calm her spirit.