Centuries-old tradition honours Goddess Kali in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The ‘Boro Tara’ Puja is one of the oldest Kali Pujas in Cooch Behar district with its origin dating back to the period of the Maharajas. This centuries-old Puja takes place at the Madan Mohan Temple in Cooch Behar, with the local community revering the deity as ‘Boro Tara’.



The Debuttor Trust Board is responsible for carrying out all the religious ceremonies in Cooch Behar that used to take place under the patronage of the Maharajas of Cooch Behar. ‘Boro Tara’ Puja is conducted at the Madan Mohan Mandir in Cooch Behar under the guidance of this trust board.

The Puja involves five customary sacrifices — goat, pigeon, duck, sheep and catfish. Originally, tortoises were used for sacrifice instead of catfish. There is a custom of offering roasted Shol fish (snakehead murrel) to the Goddess.

Each year, a large number of people gather on the day of the Puja. After the Lakshmi Puja, the process of crafting the idol begins in the Kathamiya Temple of Madan Mohan temple. Currently, preparations for ‘Boro Tara’ Puja are going on in full swing at the Madan Mohan Temple. The Puja will commence at 9 pm on Sunday, with ‘anjali’ (floral offerings) at 1 am on Monday. Many devotees flock to the temple in the evening to light lamps and to give food offerings to the Goddess on the day of the Puja.

“This Puja has continued through ages without disruption. It was initiated by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar and included a ritual of sacrifice. During the time of the Maharajas, the Puja took place in the palace. Later, it was relocated to the Madan Mohan temple.

In addition to the Puja’s rituals, the idol itself possesses unique characteristics. The idol stands at approximately ten-and-a-half hands and is black in colour. The weapons held in four hands of the Goddess exhibit variations. This idol deviates from the traditional Kali idol, as it features a ‘Kharga’ in the right hand and a vessel filled with blood instead of a ‘Munda,’ (severed head.) The Chitrakar family has been crafting this statue for generations.”