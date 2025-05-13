Centuries-old Swaminath Mela begins at Hansua with devotion

Raiganj: The centuries-old and much-revered eight-day-long Swaminath Mela has commenced with grandeur at Hansua, a village located about 15 kilometres from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. This historic fair, believed to be around 400 years old, attracts thousands of devotees from across North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and even parts of Bihar such as Salmari, Barsoi, Sonali and Katihar.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Swaminath, worshipped as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per local legend, the origin of the fair traces back to a divine vision received by Krishna Chandra Roy Chowdhury, the then Zamindar of Churaman in Itahar, who unearthed a touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu following the dream. Initially worshipped in a temporary shrine, the deity found a permanent abode when a temple was constructed at Hansua nearly 110 years ago by Durga Devi, mother of Bhupal Chandra Roy Chowdhury, a descendant of the Zamindar.

The Mela grounds are bustling with vibrant arrays of food stalls – shops selling utensils, garments, and other goods. Children are particularly delighted by traditional amusements such as merry-go-round rides, adding a festive flavour to the religious celebration.

Nitai Barman, a member of the Mela Committee, said: “This Mela is a part of our heritage. We have heard from our forefathers that this tradition is nearly 400 years old. Over the years, the number of devotees has steadily increased. People come here with deep faith and devotion.”

Temple priest Nripen Majumder echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “We have been following the tradition of worship for more than 400 years. Generations of priests have continued this sacred service. Devotees from both rural and urban areas, including parts of Bihar, come here seeking blessings.”