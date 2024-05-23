Centuries-old mela kicks off in N Dinajpur

Raiganj: On the auspicious occasion of ‘Buddha Purnima’, the famous historical Swaminath Mela began in Hasua, Durgapur, within the jurisdiction of the Itahar Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. This fair holds significant historical importance.



Approximately 400 years ago, the then zamindar Bhupal Chandra Roy Chowdhury introduced the worship of the idol of Swaminath (Vishnu) and established the mela at Hasua. In 1914, a concrete temple was constructed. The descendants of Zamindar Bhupal Chandra Roy Chowdhury still organise this mela.

Several thousand devotees from Raiganj, Itahar, Karandighi, Kaliyaganj and from some parts of Malda and South Dinajpur districts gather here. The fair features stalls offering food, furniture and household articles.Ruby Sarkar, a devotee from Raiganj, remarked: “This mela is renowned for its sanctity. Our grandparents used to visit here as well. Our emotions are deeply connected to Swaminath Mela. We visit the place every year and thoroughly enjoy it. The discipline within the fairgrounds is commendable.” Avisekh Roy Chowdhury, a descendant of Zamindar Bhupal Chandra Roy Chowdhury, stated: “Apart from Lord Vishnu, we have other idols in the temple.

This morning, all idols were adorned with gold and silver ornaments and worshiped. Our ancestors started this mela around 400 years ago. Initially, it lasted for a month. Over the years, the duration of the mela was reduced to seven days. All members of our family, along with local residents, come together to organise this grand fair.”