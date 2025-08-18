Centuries-old Mansa Puja & Durga’s Kathamo ritual begin

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri’s historic Baikunthapur Rajbari (palace) came alive on Sunday with the centuries-old Mansa Puja, marking the beginning of a series of age-old rituals upheld by the royal family. Alongside it, the Nanda Utsav (throwing mud at each other) and Durga’s Kathamo Puja (framework worship of Goddess Durga) were also observed, formally heralding in this year’s Durga Puja preparations at the Rajbari.

The Mansa Puja, considered older than the 515-year-old Durga Puja of the Rajbari, is performed with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings. Goat meat and a variety of fish, including hilsa, rohu, katla, chital and pabda, are offered in secrecy by the royal family. Pigeons, ducks, pomelos and sugarcane are also sacrificed. “The Durga Puja of the royal family has reached its 515th year, but the Mansa Puja is said to be much older,” said Leena Basu, a member of the royal family. The idol of Goddess Mansa is crafted within the Durga mandap of the Rajbari and later immersed in the Rajbari pond by boat. Alongside her, idols of Behula-Lakhindar, Ananta Nag, Basuki Nag, Ishta Nag and Padma are also worshipped.

Adding cultural flavour, folk artists perform near-extinct traditional songs such as Bishahara in the temple courtyard. A seven-day Mansa Puja fair has also started at the Rajbari premises, drawing enthusiastic crowds. Many devotees arrive with vows and offerings. Chumki Das from Maynaguri brought pigeons to thank the goddess for fulfilling her wishes. Following traditions, Sunday also witnessed the Nanda Utsav, a playful mud ritual, after which the Kathamo Puja was performed. According to custom, the framework of the previous year’s idol is retrieved after immersion, worshipped and reused. The ritual mud from Nanda Utsav is mixed with clay for sculpting the Durga idol, marking the formal start of idol-making.

Chief priest Shibu Ghoshal explained: “Every year, Kathamo Puja is held the day after Janmashtami. From this day, the idol-making begins, with the first clay layer formed from the ritual mud.”

Royal family member Pranata Basu added: “The Durga Puja here follows the rites prescribed in the Kalika Purana. The idol is made in molten golden hues and in keeping with ancient practice, a symbolic human sacrifice, represented by rice and bananas, is also offered.”