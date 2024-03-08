Centuries-old Jalpesh Temple hosts grand Shivratri celebrations

Jalpaiguri: Shivratri celebrations and fairs at Jalpesh Temple, a centuries-old Shiva temple in North Bengal, began on Friday afternoon.

Devotees from far and wide flock to this temple on this auspicious day.

Situated on the banks of the Jarda River in Madhav Danga-II village Panchayat of Maynaguri Block in Jalpaiguri district, this temple finds mention in Kalikapurana and Skandapurana.

Despite differing opinions regarding the temple’s establishment and nomenclature, Girindranath Dev, secretary of the temple committee, stated: “From the documents we have, it is known that there was a forest in this place about 700 years ago, known as Mahakal forest.

Maharaja Pran Narayan of Cooch Behar, who came here for hunting, discovered a Shivalinga on a high mound after a dream guided him to do so. The construction of the temple began in 1632, initiated by Maharaja Pran Narayan and completed in 1665 by his son Mod Narayan. Despite renovations over the years, the temple’s spiritual essence remains intact.”

He elaborated: “At that time, this area was part of the Kamrup state of Assam, ruled by King Jalpo Narayan. Bereaved by the untimely death of his five sons, the king, on the advice of a wise sage, sought solace in the Mahakal Forest.

Following Lord Shiva’s blessings, the place was named Jalpesh. Pilgrims visit the temple twice a year, during the month of Shravan and Shiva Chaturdashi, drawing devotees not only from neighbouring states but also from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The festivities are accompanied by a vibrant fair.”

Sohan Chowdhury from Uttar Pradesh expressed: “This is one of the most revered Shiva temples in the country. I visited before the lockdown and returned with my family this time. Once you visit, the spiritual pull compels you to return again and again.”

The inauguration of the fair witnessed the presence of Tribal Development department minister Bulu Chik Baraik, Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, SJDA Chairman Sourav Chakraborty and other dignitaries.