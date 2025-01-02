Centre’s response to Bangladesh situation inadequate: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Centre’s response to the Bangladesh situation through diplomatic channels was “inadequate” and demanded a stern action by the Centre against the Bangladesh government.

While addressing the media after the inauguration of ‘Sebaashray’ initiative in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee attacked the Union Home Ministry without taking its name and accused the BSF of facilitating militants and infiltrators to enter the state from Bangladesh.

“BSF facilitated the militants to enter Bengal to destabilise the state. Have they been arrested, had the state police not been active.

The state police are very much active to nab the militants…The oppositions are claiming that Bengal has become a hub of terrorists. Certainly, Bengal has become a hub in the fields like health, education and development,” Banerjee stated. Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of being “relatively silent to the happenings in Bangladesh”, Banerjee said: “Will the Centre sit idle only because there is no election ahead.

What the Central government has done after chaos broke out in Bangladesh after August 5. They were talking about giving shelter to Hindus. What are they doing now?”

He once again reiterated that it is the job of BSF to guard the borders. He also said state BJP leaders should ask the Central leadership to be more vocal about atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

“The state BJP leaders who find fault with the TMC government on every matter and stage protests are not talking about inadequate response of the Narendra Modi government on the diplomatic front about continuing atrocities on Hindus and other communities in Bangladesh,” Banerjee said.

He reiterated that the Trinamool Congress and the state government will go by the decision and response of the Centre to the Bangladesh situation.

He further stated: “If the BJP leaders here are so concerned over the torture and abuse of minorities in the neighbouring country, why don’t they urge the Centre to respond in an appropriate manner.”

Banerjee called upon people to keep calm and maintain harmony in the state and not to pay heed to those who are trying to indulge in violence and disrupt law and order by citing the Bangladesh situation.