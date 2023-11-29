‘Centre’s move to block funds against spirit of the Constitution’

Kolkata: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday hit out at the Central government alleging interference in the health sector which according to her comes under List II of the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which is a state subject.



“Medical education is in the concurrent list but how can it (read Centre) dictate the colour of a health centre and changing of names of such health establishments as public health is a state subject,” Bhattacharya said while speaking in favour of the resolution under Rule 169 that was tabled in the Assembly to discuss ‘how the Constitution of the country was under threat’.

Her outburst came in the wake of the Centre stopping the disbursal of funds for ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ in the state on the ground that the latter is not following the terms and conditions.

The Centre has mandated a yellow colour very close to saffron for the ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ and recently they sent a directive to all states, including Bengal, to name such Kendras as ‘Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centre’.

There are over 1.60 lakh such ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ across the country. The Centre has threatened to further tighten the noose on the release of funds if such directives are not followed. The Centre has given the December 31, 2023 deadline for fulfilling

such criterion.

“Such directive on the part of the Centre does not go with the spirit of the Constitution, particularly in the backdrop that they do not provide 100 per cent funds for any health-related scheme. They have even denied wages to the MGNREGA job card holders in the state so we need to give serious thought to such an attitude of the Centre,” Bhattacharya added.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay raised his voice alleging the unleashing of Central agencies against leaders and ministers of non-BJP states.

“They are ignoring and defaming the Constitution in an attempt to push for autocratic rule,” he added.

The state Assembly observed Constitution Day on Tuesday to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949.