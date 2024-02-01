Centre’s fund blockade: Mamata to start sit-in protest today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to start a sit-in demonstration in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the city from Friday to protest non-clearance of state’s dues by the Centre

Banerjee on Thursday from a distribution programme in Nadia said that she will continue the protest rally for 48 hours after starting from Friday and after that Trinamool Congress leaders will continue the demonstration.

Banerjee also reminded that her government has given 40 days work under the 100 days work scheme. She alleged that all the states are getting money from the Centre but Bengal is denied payment.