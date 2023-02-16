Centre’s digitisation push making lives of rural poor miserable: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came down heavily on the Centre for its digitisation push and claimed that the latter is making the lives of the rural populace miserable by pushing them into online activities. She also hit out at the Centre over not issuing clearance to the Ghatal Master Plan that is aimed at preventing floods in the region and its adjoining areas in West Midnapore.



“The Centre has made linking of Aadhaar cards with bank accounts for payment of money for the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) mandatory. But is the Union government aware of the number of blocks in the rural areas in Bengal where there is neither a single bank nor a post office? So, how will people residing in these areas derive the benefits of online transactions?” the Chief Minister questioned while speaking at a distribution programme at the Midnapore College Ground.

Banerjee maintained that the Union government’s digital push will remain a far cry as people from marginalised communities can hardly get accustomed to the online system of transactions which will make their lives miserable.

Banerjee further slammed the Centre for not according clearance to the Ghatal Master Plan (GMP). “We have already started processing the GMP, which when implemented, will benefit about 17 lakh people. But the Centre has not yet given clearance. Our state ministers have taken up the matter with the concerned ministry in Delhi on more than one occasion so that the flood situation can be controlled. But there has been no response. We have done some work with our own funds for the prevention of floods,” she said.

Banerjee added that the state government has taken up a flood management project worth Rs 2,700 crore that will control flood situations in the prone areas of Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, and Midnapore.

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over non-disbursal of funds under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Banerjee said: “The Awas Yojana is executed jointly by the Centre and the state. So, the funds of the scheme are not that of the Prime Minister (Centre) alone.

The state also has its share. Moreover, the Union government accumulates huge amounts from the state under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) head. But they are reluctant to release the state’s share in that. However, 17 lakh names have been excluded from the list of beneficiaries of the PMAY.”

Banerjee, without taking names, also criticised a particular section of the government for launching a movement demanding DA (Dearness Allowance) in parity with the Central government employees. “There are some people who even after getting benefits want more. You should try to properly keep whatever you have been provided with. Where will funds come from? The Centre is indulging in a step-motherly attitude towards Bengal,” she said.

The Bengal government on Wednesday announced a hike of 3 percent in DA with effect from March.