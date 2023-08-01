Centre’s denial to send funds for Bengal purely political: TMC

Kolkata: Bengal Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Tuesday that the Centre has stopped funds for various schemes in Bengal purely for political reasons and Trinamool Congress’ non-cooperation towards the ‘unconstitutional’ work of the saffron party.



While speaking on a motion regarding deprivation of Bengal when it comes to the release of Central funds for the state, Bhattacharya, at the state Assembly said: “It is the responsibility of the country’s government to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the common people and no one is deprived. In all Central schemes, finance from both the Centre and the state is involved in different ratios and there is hardly any project in which the Centre provides the entire fund. The step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Bengal is only for political vendetta,” Bhattacharya said.

According to her, Rs 5,427 crore is due in case of the housing scheme in the state while over Rs 6,500 crore is due against damages in cyclones like Bulbul and Amphan. “The Ghatal master plan involving Rs 1238.95 crore is not being approved by the Centre for a long time. Since October 2021, the 100 days’ workers in the state are not getting their due wages from the Centre,” she added.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the Union Finance minister had recently said state funds will be released as soon as the audit report is submitted. He further alleged irregularities with the 100 days’ work.

Bhattacharya argued that the audit is conducted by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General and the report should be submitted by them. She questioned whether any audit has been conducted for PMCares funds following which the BJP staged a walkout.

Nirmal Ghosh, chief whip in the state assembly, who was one the legislators who brought the motion said the numerous Central teams that had visited Bengal to review the execution of work in regard to various Central schemes, has not furnished any adverse report but still the Centre is not releasing the state’s share of funds.