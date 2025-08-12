Centre’s ad spending surged 84% since 2020–21: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, accused the BJP-led Centre of splurging crores on publicity and advertisements while withholding funds owed to Bengal, thereby depriving the state’s poor.

The ruling party in Bengal claimed the Centre’s ad spending has surged 84 per cent since 2020–21. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress on Monday wrote: “BJP-led Centre has increased its PR and advertising expenditure by over 84% since 2020–21. During this same period, it has withheld Bengal’s rightful dues, funds meant for welfare schemes, salaries, and critical development projects.” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien had sought details on the government’s spending on advertisements and publicity campaigns across newspapers and television over the past five years. Trinamool Congress criticised the Centre for failing to provide the data in Parliament directly, instead of pointing to data available on the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) website.

Trinamool Congress analysis of the data on the DAVP showed that the Centre spent Rs 349 crore on advertisements in 2020-21, which has gone up manifold. Trinamool Congress also claimed that the Centre’s decision not to clear Bengal’s dues was not a coincidence but it was a deliberate attempt at a financial blockade on the state by the Central government. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress further stated: “This is no coincidence. It is a deliberate act of financial strangulation, a calculated punishment for the people of Bengal for consistently rejecting @BJP4India at the ballot box.”

Trinamool Congress further alleged: “@narendramodi has no hesitation in splurging taxpayers’ money to plaster his face across newspapers, TV, and billboards. But when it comes to releasing what is owed to Bengal, suddenly the coffers run dry.”