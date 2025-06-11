Centre yet to release Rs 475 crore for ‘Namami Gange’ in Bengal: Min

Kolkata: State Environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee on Tuesday voiced strong criticism against the Centre, highlighting that one-third of the total outlay for the implementation of the Namami Gange Programme in the state remains pending, with just over three months left for the project’s completion.

“We started the Namami Gange in 2018 and as per directions of the Green Tribunal, it should be completed by September 2025. However, out of the total outlay of Rs 1293.44 crore, we have received Rs 817.27 crore; hence one-third of the Centre’s share is pending. We have no idea when the remaining Rs 475 crore will come although we have a little over three months timeline for completion of the project,” said Bhattacharjee at the state Assembly.

The project involves testing the quality of river water at 15 locations, ranging from Farakka in Murshidabad to Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas. Additionally, it includes the establishment of 56 sewerage drains, the construction of 47 sewage treatment plants and the rejuvenation of Tolly Nullah within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

The development of the river-front from Farakka to Diamond Harbour that includes rejuvenation of the ghats and electric furnaces in the crematoriums along the stretch is also a part of the project.

Bhattacharjee said that the West Bengal Pollution Control Board has created laboratories, research facilities and procured machinery for water testing etc under this project. It has also roped in manpower for functioning of these laboratories.

Presently, there are two such laboratories of the Boards, one at its central office at Salt Lake–Beliaghata connector and another at Barrackpore.