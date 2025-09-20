Centre withholding Bengal’s dues, says Amit Mitra; industry commits Rs 49,261 cr

Kolkata: Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Finance Department, on Friday accused the Centre of withholding funds under several central-sponsored schemes (CSS) meant for Bengal and urged the business community to speak out against what he termed as “deprivation.”

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mitra alleged that dues for key projects—including the rural housing scheme, the 100-day work programme, road projects, and disaster relief like cyclone assistance—have not been disbursed.

“The money stuck with the Centre also includes taxes paid by you. If there is a valid reason for withholding it, then you should know. But if there is none, you must raise your voice so that Bengal’s rightful dues are cleared,” Mitra said, adding that such withholding has hampered development initiatives in the state.

His remarks came a day after Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a visit to Kolkata, asserted that West Bengal had received more than Rs 8.27 lakh crore as tax devolution and central scheme allocations under the Modi government—300 per cent higher than during the UPA era.

Countering her claim, Mitra argued that the Centre had collected nearly Rs 8 lakh crore from Bengal through direct taxes, customs duties, central GST, and other levies, and was bound to share 41 percent of that pool with the state.

Against the backdrop of uncertainty over the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Mitra urged the chamber to set up a dedicated cell to help businesses deal with the tariff shock.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited, told the gathering that Bengal offers strong opportunities for capital growth given its intellectual capital and manufacturing base.

He suggested four ways to leverage these opportunities: investing in R&D and innovation, enhancing supply chain sustainability (including climate risk mitigation), ensuring competitiveness through sustainability, and imparting skills to harness the demographic dividend. At the event, MCCI members announced investment proposals worth Rs 49,261 crore.