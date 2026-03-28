Centre warns of NFSA grain halt; 12L Bengal beneficiaries at risk after March 31

Kolkata: The Union government has warned that it may stop supplying subsidised rice and wheat to ration beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) in states that fail to comply with its directives.

If implemented, this move could disrupt food supply to nearly 12 lakh ration beneficiaries in Bengal after March 31. The number of affected beneficiaries could be around 80 lakh across the country.

The Centre has been urging state governments for some time to verify the details of a section of “suspected” ration beneficiaries and take appropriate action. Based on reports received from various ministries regarding the validity and existence of these beneficiaries, the Centre has initiated measures. Altogether, states have been asked to verify the details of approximately 5.95 crore ration card holders nationwide. If beneficiaries are found to be invalid or non-existent, state administrations (or Union Territory administrations, as applicable) were directed to cancel such cards.

So far, verification of about 4.16 crore beneficiaries—around 69 per cent—has been completed across the country. Of these, approximately 2.15 crores ration cards have been cancelled.

In Bengal, verification was mandated for 1,729,802 ration beneficiaries. According to the Centre’s report, only about 450,000 have been verified so far, accounting for 31 percent of the total. Of these, around 358,000 have been excluded, while approximately 187,000 have been found valid. As per the list sent by the Centre, verification of over 12 lakh ration cards in the state is still pending.

The Union Food Ministry had instructed the states to complete at least 90 percent of the verification process by March 31, failing which it claimed to discontinue subsidised food supply to those whose verification remains pending.

Sources in the state Food Department said the verification process has slowed down in recent times with the state administration being engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work. The process is expected to be expedited after the elections. Biswambhar Basu, General Secretary of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, said that elections and SIR activities are ongoing in several states, including West Bengal. “ We would request the Food Ministry to allow more time,” said Basu. He also alleged that the Centre is attempting to reduce food subsidies on various pretexts and that the current initiative is part of that effort.

Around 6 crore beneficiaries in Bengal are covered under NFSA, and rice is supplied to them by the state government. Even if the Centre withdraws the subsidy on rice, the state may continue supplying it to the 12 lakh affected cardholders, despite incurring financial losses. However, wheat supply to these beneficiaries may be discontinued, as it is provided by the Centre.