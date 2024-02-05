‘Centre trying to take credit for work done by state under Jal Jeevan Mission’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her displeasure over the Centre trying to take credit for the Jal Jeevan Mission programme in the state during the Cabinet meeting.



According to sources, Banerjee had said that the land for the project under the scheme as well as maintenance of the same are being carried out by the state government which results in the state bearing nearly 75 per cent of the cost for the Jal Jeevan mission which is meant for supplying potable drinking water to every household in the state.

Just a few days back, Bengal received Rs 951.57 crore from the Centre in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Banerjee regretted that the Centre has been indulging in propaganda trying to take credit for the Jal Jeevan mission project in Bengal. It is learnt that Banerjee had also told her Cabinet colleagues that the recent provision of Rs 951.57 crore by the Ministry of Jal Shakti is actually a campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and an attempt to divert the pressing of dues of NREGA on the part of the state.

Banerjee has constituted a high-power committee headed by the Chief Secretary for close monitoring of work under the project.