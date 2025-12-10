Centre to resume MGNREGA works in state, TMC demands explanation on pending dues

Kolkata: The Central government has agreed to resume MGNREGA works in Bengal with immediate effect, nearly three years after suspending implementation of the rural job scheme in the state.

The resumption comes with “special conditions and regulatory measures” mandated for ensuring transparency and integrity. “Department of Rural Development hereby resumes the prospective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in the State of West Bengal with immediate effect. However, such resumption is subject to mandatory adherence to the special conditions and regulatory measures, as directed by the High Court,” the order stated.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing them of withholding funds, pushing divisive politics and attempting to delete voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

From the stage at the Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar, the Chief Minister tore a copy of a document allegedly sent by the Centre regarding the resumption of MGNREGA work, calling it “valueless” and an attempt to impose “restrictive conditions” just months before the elections. Banerjee claimed the Centre owes Bengal Rs 51,627 crore under MGNREGA alone, alleging that the funds were deliberately stopped, “out of jealousy and hatred”. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MPs from both Houses stood together with white placards, repeating their demand that the Union government explain why dues for Central schemes remain unpaid.

“In March 2024, Abhishek Banerjee threw a challenge at Modiji and Amit Shah to release a white paper on the allocations made to Bengal. It has been 21 months since then, but the BJP and the Modi government have not been able to say what they gave to Bengal and its allocations,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

For the current financial year (FY26), the state government must submit the labour Budget proposal within 30 days of receiving the official communication. Among the conditions set for restarting MGNREGA works, the Centre has directed that all job cards be reviewed and updated within one month of resumption. Labour budgets will be allotted to Bengal on a quarterly basis, depending on performance and compliance with the special conditions.

The order also requires the state to complete 100 per cent e-KYC of all workers, with muster rolls to be issued only after mandatory e-KYC.

The circular notes that MGNREGA works will be automatically suspended if muster rolls are not filled within one month and such suspension may be lifted only by the district magistrate with proper justification. “The District Magistrate and the Block Development Officers shall act as the District Programme Coordinator (DPC) and Programme Officers (PO), respectively, for all districts and blocks,” it added.