Centre to deploy 480 companies of Central Forces in Bengal

Kolkata: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to deploy 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state ahead of the announcement of the Bengal Assembly elections. The forces will be deployed to carry out election-related duties, including area domination patrols, confidence-building measures, guarding of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), securing strong rooms and protecting counting centres.

A formal communication has been sent from New Delhi to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Director General of Police.

According to the communication, the deployment will start with 240 companies, which is expected to reach the state on March 1. The central forces would consist of troops from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB.

In the second phase, another 240 companies will reach the state in March. The letter further states that each company will have eight components. While six units will be assigned directly to polling stations and related responsibilities, one will function as a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), and another will oversee supervision and coordination.

The move has triggered intense political discussion, with observers noting that the large-scale deployment even before the announcement of poll dates is unprecedented.

Trinamool leader Joyprakash Majumdar said: “EC can deploy the central forces in the state after the announcement of the polls, but not a day or hour before that because an elected government exists then and there is a federal structure which allows the state government to supervise the law and order situation. It is not clear why such a step has been taken in the name of area domination.”

Countering him, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said: “The central force deployment is aimed at maintaining peace and removing fears among the voters ahead of and during the polls.”