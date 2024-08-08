Centre & state work together on B’desh issue; share intelligence inputs

Kolkata: With the Centre and state in constant communication, including sharing intelligence inputs on the Bangladesh issue, the concept of “cooperative federalism,” which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frequently advocates, is being put into practice for a greater goal.



The Indo-Bangladesh border, spanning about 4,096 km, is one of the longest international borders and holds significant importance due to its Geographical location.

Bengal shares around 2,217 (approximately) km-long land border with Bangladesh which is the highest followed by Tripura (856 km approximate).

Sources informed that the Bengal government is extending full cooperation to the Centre on the Bangladesh issue.

It was also learnt that Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar are in constant touch with the Central government.

There has been an exchange of intelligence inputs between the state and the Centre.

The state government extended full cooperation to Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary when he visited the international check post at Petrapole and border outpost Ranaghat on the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal on Tuesday.

His objective of the visit was to assess the tactical and operational preparedness and deployment strategies of the BSF at these crucial locations.

Ever since the situation turned volatile in Bangladesh, the Chief Minister made repeated appeals to all the political parties to go above narrow political obligations and gave a strong signal that the Bengal government will always support what the Centre would think is best for both the countries’ interests.

A political analyst in Kolkata lauded Banerjee for her constant support to the Union government at a time when the neighbouring country was in distress.

He also appreciated the Bengal CM for her relentless appeal not to look into the issue through the prism of any political colours.

On the concluding day of the state Assembly’s Monsoon Session on Monday, Banerjee appealed to all the political parties to maintain harmony.

She had also expressed unhappiness over some incidents where some BJP leaders made social media posts in regard to the Bangladesh issue.

The Bengal government is also vigilant in ensuring law and order in the border and adjoining areas. Banerjee on Tuesday held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and DGP giving necessary instructions.

After Sheikh Hasina stepped down as Bangladesh Prime Minister, Opposition leader in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari sparked controversy on Monday by urging people to “prepare” for over one crore Bangladeshi Hindus potentially coming to India.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also made a contentious statement, alleging that those responsible for the unrest in Bangladesh had come to Bengal after the elections to incite tension.

However, senior Trinamool leader Santanu Sen dismissed Ghosh’s claim, labelling it an “attempt to create division along religious lines”.

Meanwhile, with the tumultuous situation in nearly 400 to 500 Bangladeshi citizens attempted to enter India at the border in search of safety.

However, the BSF (Border Security Force) thwarted their efforts. This incident occurred on Wednesday at the India-Bangladesh border in the Daradhura area of South Berubari village panchayat in the Jalpaiguri Sadar block. Although there is no barbed wire fence in this area, the BSF maintains strict surveillance. As a result, the BSF intercepted the Bangladeshis at the zero point as soon as they attempted to cross.