Centre, state urged to address Teesta crisis

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalaya Initiative (DHI) has urged both the Centre and state governments (West Bengal and Sikkim) to work in tandem to address the ongoing Teesta crisis that has jeopardised lives and livelihood, critical infrastructure and ecosystems.

Memorandums to this effect were sent to the elected representatives of our region, the SDMA and the NDMA on Thursday morning.

DHI, an umbrella organisation, is the State Chapter of Integrated Mountain Initiative. A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) from South Lhonak Glacier in North Sikkim had caused widespread devastation in Sikkim along with Kalimpong, Darjeeling and downstream Jalpaiguri districts on October 4, 2023.

“The size and scale of the event needs appropriate attention and action both by the national and concerned state governments in a collaborative manner that goes beyond political and administrative boundaries.

The issue has to be addressed comprehensively by looking at the Teesta Valley as a whole, ignoring political boundaries” stated Praful Rao, President, DHI talking to the Millennium Post.

Rao stated that almost all the troublesome and weak sections of the NH10 are located on the stretch between Rangpo and Coronation bridge are in Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal. “Likewise, most of the populated areas affected by the Teesta River, which is now flowing from bank to bank and some 4 metres above the level in the pre-GLOF period — lie again in Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal. Thus, there is an urgent need to go beyond political and administrative boundaries and view the Teesta Valley that needs a concerted and coordinated response,” added Rao.

In the memorandum, also proposes to draft a unified Teesta Basin disaster management plan. Constitute an interstate Teesta basin disaster management committee. The recognition that NH10 is a connecting lifeline for the people of Kalimpong

and Darjeeling districts as well as Sikkim. “The GLOF, dam breach and siltation has meant that the Teesta waters pose a constant threat to the roads, thus requiring a long term strategy that includes realignment and developing alternative routes.

Addressing that major portions of rehabilitation work needed in NH10 is in West Bengal and that has to be intervened accordingly,” states the memorandum

“Recognise the importance and fragility of the socio-ecology of the Himalaya, the impact and challenges of disaster management in the Himalayan landscape that requires mountain sensitive policies, practices and appropriate resource allocation,” added Roshan Rai, Secretary, DHI.