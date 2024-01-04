‘Centre squandered Rs 1.62 cr on selfie booths featuring PM’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, quoting a news report based on an RTI query, said that a huge amount was spent for setting up selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Modi’s image.



Attaching a news article the ruling party in Bengal, in a post on X, said that the Railways tightened norms for zonal railways while furnishing information under RTI Act.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “News of `1.62 Cr squandered on selfie booths featuring PM @narendramodi’s image exposed. Indian Railways tightens norms for Zonal Railways furnishing information under RTI Act RTI Act Turned into Joke to shield ONE MAN! Disgraceful state of affairs!”

The national daily reported how norms have been tightened after the Central Railway, in a reply to an RTI query, said each permanent selfie booth with PM Modi’s image costs Rs 6.25 lakh while each temporary selfie booth costs Rs 1.25 lakh. The newspaper had reported on December 27, 2023 that each permanent selfie booth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image costs Rs 6.25 lakh while each temporary selfie booth costs Rs 1.25 lakh, which is the approved cost by the Central Bureau of Communication under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The information was furnished by the Central Railway in response to an RTI query.

“In an advisory dated December 28, 2023, sent to General Managers of all Zonal Railways, the Railway Board said it had been observed of late that the “quality of replies to RTI applications handled by Zonal Railways and other field units had deteriorated,” reported the newspaper.

Sharing the RTI report on the expenses on installation of 3D selfie booths at Railway stations across Central Railway, TMC a few days ago also criticised the BJP-led Central government for having “skewed priorities” for not spending enough on safety measures to prevent train accidents.