Centre selects Serampore P.S among top 3 police stns in India

Kolkata: At a time when Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, during the hearing of a case on Thursday, remarked that Bengal needs several CBI police stations, the Union Home Ministry announced that it has selected Serampore Police Station among the top three police stations in India.



Sharing the decision of the Home Ministry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X: “Proud to announce that Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has selected our Serampore Police Station (Chandannagar Police Commissionerate) as one of the best 3 police stations in the entire country for the year 2023. Union Home Minister will personally hand over the Trophy to our officer concerned on 5 January 2024. Kudos to our police fraternity for establishing our impeccable credentials at the national level. Jai Bangla.”

The concerned officer from the Serampore Police Station will receive the trophy from Union Home minister Amit Shah on January 5.

To rank the police stations based on their performances on multiple sections, concerned authorities fetch information from the NCRB. All police stations are ranked state-wise based on their performance on the parameters and weightage. A certain number of police stations are selected from the states and compared at the national level based on their performances.

Further, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and NASSCOM awarded an inspector of Kolkata Police Cyber Crime police station, Shukla Sinha Roy, as best cyber cop of India on Thursday. The award was handed over to Roy during the annual joint security conference which was held between December 19 and 21.

Meanwhile, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, while hearing a case of cooperative society forgery which is being probed by the CBI, observed: “New cases of corruption are surfacing in the state almost every day. The state government is accused of non-cooperation in the investigation process. The common people are denied their right to register complaints. Precisely that is why there is a requirement of setting up at least four CBI police stations in the state, where there will be staff of all ranks starting from constables to inspectors”.