Centre seeks state’s opinion on JRM report on mid-day meal

Kolkata: The Central government has sought an opinion from the state on the Joint Review Mission’s (JRM) report on the Mid-Day Meal Scheme that alleged financial irregularities.

According to Nabanna sources, the state has been asked to send the report within four weeks. However, the state government will be sending its report in a day or two.

The state will not only refute the charges of irregularities levelled in this regard but will also point out that its recommendations have been ignored by the JRM

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday denied charges of irregularities and said that report of the JRM did not have the signature of the Project Director, State Cooked Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the representative of the state government in the JRM. He raised questions over the role of JRM for not considering the state government representative’s inputs in

the report.

“What, therefore, is the ‘Joint’ in the Joint Review Committee, if the report is not even shared with him for his opinion or views,” Basu said in a written response that he shared on his Twitter handle.

The JRM report that was flashed in a section of media had flagged concerns over fund diversion and actual usage of funds at the school level, amongst other issues.

As per estimates of the state Education department, the total number of children included in the scheme is around 1.24 crore but 1.16 children eat mid-day meals in schools. The 13th JRM, had begun their inspection of schools from North 24-Parganas on January 30.